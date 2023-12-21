The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-6) will look to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Colorado Buffaloes (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at CU Events Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Utah Tech matchup.

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Utah Tech Moneyline BetMGM Colorado (-24.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado (-24.5) 147.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends

Colorado has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Buffaloes' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Utah Tech has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this year.

Trailblazers games have hit the over four out of 10 times this year.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6600

+6600 Bookmakers rate Colorado considerably lower (32nd in the country) than the computer rankings do (21st-best).

The Buffaloes' national championship odds have jumped from +9000 at the start of the season to +6600, the -biggest change among all teams.

Colorado has a 1.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

