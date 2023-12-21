The Colorado Buffaloes (8-2) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Colorado Stats Insights

  • This season, the Buffaloes have a 52.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.1% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents have hit.
  • Colorado is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Trailblazers are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buffaloes sit at 114th.
  • The Buffaloes put up 12.0 more points per game (85.0) than the Trailblazers give up (73.0).
  • When Colorado totals more than 73.0 points, it is 7-1.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado posted 71.3 points per game last year at home, which was 5.9 more points than it averaged on the road (65.4).
  • When playing at home, the Buffaloes gave up 8.3 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (71.5).
  • At home, Colorado drained 0.2 more threes per game (6.3) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to on the road (30.2%).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Pepperdine W 91-66 CU Events Center
12/10/2023 Miami (FL) W 90-63 Barclays Center
12/15/2023 Northern Colorado W 90-68 CU Events Center
12/21/2023 Utah Tech - CU Events Center
12/29/2023 Washington - CU Events Center
12/31/2023 Washington State - CU Events Center

