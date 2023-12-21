Big Sky Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:22 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Northern Colorado Bears versus the Colorado Buffaloes is one of nine games on Thursday's college basketball slate that features a Big Sky team in play.
Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Northern Colorado Bears at Colorado Buffaloes
|2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Weber State Wildcats at Utah Utes
|2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cal Poly Mustangs at Sacramento State Hornets
|2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose
|3:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
|4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|Montana Grizzlies vs. UCSD Tritons
|5:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|North Texas Eagles at Montana State Bobcats
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
