How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having dropped five in a row, the Ottawa Senators visit the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Avalanche look to beat the Senators on ALT and ESPN+.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs Senators Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 98 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.
- The Avalanche's 114 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|32
|14
|34
|48
|36
|15
|49.2%
|Mikko Rantanen
|32
|15
|25
|40
|15
|18
|52.7%
|Cale Makar
|27
|8
|29
|37
|19
|27
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|30
|15
|14
|29
|14
|10
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|32
|4
|12
|16
|20
|21
|-
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have allowed 93 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- The Senators have 90 goals this season (3.3 per game), 23rd in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Senators have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Senators have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|27
|6
|24
|30
|24
|15
|44.4%
|Claude Giroux
|27
|9
|15
|24
|11
|14
|59.3%
|Drake Batherson
|27
|10
|13
|23
|14
|14
|45.5%
|Jakob Chychrun
|27
|5
|16
|21
|27
|5
|-
|Brady Tkachuk
|27
|14
|7
|21
|14
|18
|52.1%
