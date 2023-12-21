Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Arapahoe County, Colorado, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Longmont High School at Littleton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaglecrest High School at Mountain Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Arapahoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Centennial, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
