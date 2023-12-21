The SMU Mustangs (5-5) play the Air Force Falcons (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Air Force vs. SMU Scoring Comparison

The Falcons put up just 4.3 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Mustangs give up to opponents (67.4).

When it scores more than 67.4 points, Air Force is 4-0.

SMU has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.1 points.

The Mustangs record 72.7 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 65.7 the Falcons allow.

SMU has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 65.7 points.

When Air Force gives up fewer than 72.7 points, it is 7-2.

This year the Mustangs are shooting 45.7% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Falcons concede.

The Falcons make 37.0% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Mustangs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

13.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Milahnie Perry: 15.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

15.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Jayda McNabb: 5.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Taylor Britt: 4.0 PTS, 2.9 STL, 31.3 FG%, 10.3 3PT% (3-for-29)

4.0 PTS, 2.9 STL, 31.3 FG%, 10.3 3PT% (3-for-29) Keelie O'Hollaren: 10.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)

