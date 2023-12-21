The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) visit the Air Force Falcons (7-4) after losing four straight road games. The Falcons are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 135.5.

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Air Force -8.5 135.5

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force and its opponents have gone over 135.5 combined points in three of nine games this season.

Air Force has had an average of 131.6 points in its games this season, 3.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Falcons have only covered the spread twice in nine opportunities this season.

Air Force has entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.

The Falcons have entered four games this season favored by -350 or more, and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Air Force has a 77.8% chance to win.

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 3 33.3% 68.3 144.6 63.4 140.3 133.4 Northern Colorado 8 100% 76.3 144.6 76.9 140.3 148.8

Additional Air Force Insights & Trends

The Falcons average 8.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Bears allow (76.9).

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 2-7-0 2-2 4-5-0 Northern Colorado 2-6-0 0-2 5-3-0

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Home/Away Splits

Air Force Northern Colorado 4-2 Home Record 3-1 3-1 Away Record 0-4 2-4-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 Away ATS Record 2-2-0 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

