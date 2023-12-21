Air Force vs. Northern Colorado December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (7-3) will meet the Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.
Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Beau Becker: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kellan Boylan: 8.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jeffrey Mills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chase Beasley: 4.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Saint Thomas: 16.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dejour Reaves: 16.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 12.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zack Bloch: 4.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison
|Air Force Rank
|Air Force AVG
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Northern Colorado Rank
|309th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|77.2
|130th
|18th
|62.1
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|281st
|310th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|37.4
|152nd
|347th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|212th
|109th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.9
|67th
|95th
|15
|Assists
|13.6
|179th
|112th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.3
|223rd
