The Air Force Falcons (7-3) will meet the Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Game Information

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Ethan Taylor: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Beau Becker: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Kellan Boylan: 8.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jeffrey Mills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chase Beasley: 4.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

  • Saint Thomas: 16.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dejour Reaves: 16.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brock Wisne: 12.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Riley Abercrombie: 9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zack Bloch: 4.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG Northern Colorado AVG Northern Colorado Rank
309th 67.8 Points Scored 77.2 130th
18th 62.1 Points Allowed 75.4 281st
310th 33.1 Rebounds 37.4 152nd
347th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 8.8 212th
109th 8.3 3pt Made 8.9 67th
95th 15 Assists 13.6 179th
112th 11.1 Turnovers 12.3 223rd

