The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) will hope to break a four-game road slide when squaring off against the Air Force Falcons (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Clune Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Northern Colorado Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-8.5) 136.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-7.5) 136.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Betting Trends

Air Force has won just two games against the spread this season.

Falcons games have hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Northern Colorado has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.

A total of five Bears games this year have hit the over.

Air Force Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Sportsbooks rate Air Force considerably higher (87th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (209th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Falcons' national championship odds down from +50000 at the start of the season to +100000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

Air Force has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

