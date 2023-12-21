The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) will visit the Air Force Falcons (7-4) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Air Force Stats Insights

This season, the Falcons have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

Air Force is 5-2 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Bears are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Falcons sit at 324th.

The Falcons average 68.3 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 76.9 the Bears allow.

When Air Force puts up more than 76.9 points, it is 3-0.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Air Force has played worse at home this year, scoring 66.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Falcons have been worse in home games this year, allowing 62.3 points per game, compared to 61.8 in road games.

In home games, Air Force is sinking 0.9 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than in away games (7.8). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in road games (34.1%).

Air Force Upcoming Schedule