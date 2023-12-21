How to Watch Air Force vs. Northern Colorado on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) will visit the Air Force Falcons (7-4) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Air Force Stats Insights
- This season, the Falcons have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
- Air Force is 5-2 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Bears are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Falcons sit at 324th.
- The Falcons average 68.3 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 76.9 the Bears allow.
- When Air Force puts up more than 76.9 points, it is 3-0.
Air Force Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Air Force has played worse at home this year, scoring 66.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Falcons have been worse in home games this year, allowing 62.3 points per game, compared to 61.8 in road games.
- In home games, Air Force is sinking 0.9 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than in away games (7.8). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in road games (34.1%).
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Portland
|W 80-58
|Chiles Center
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Washington
|L 73-68
|Clune Arena
|12/16/2023
|UT Arlington
|L 76-73
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Clune Arena
|1/2/2024
|Utah State
|-
|Clune Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
