The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) will visit the Air Force Falcons (7-4) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
How to Watch Other MWC Games

Air Force Stats Insights

  • This season, the Falcons have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
  • Air Force is 5-2 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Falcons sit at 324th.
  • The Falcons average 68.3 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 76.9 the Bears allow.
  • When Air Force puts up more than 76.9 points, it is 3-0.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Air Force has played worse at home this year, scoring 66.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Falcons have been worse in home games this year, allowing 62.3 points per game, compared to 61.8 in road games.
  • In home games, Air Force is sinking 0.9 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than in away games (7.8). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in road games (34.1%).

Air Force Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Portland W 80-58 Chiles Center
12/9/2023 Eastern Washington L 73-68 Clune Arena
12/16/2023 UT Arlington L 76-73 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 Northern Colorado - Clune Arena
1/2/2024 Utah State - Clune Arena
1/9/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

