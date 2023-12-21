Thursday's contest at Clune Arena has the Air Force Falcons (7-4) going head-to-head against the Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) at 4:00 PM (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a 74-69 win for Air Force, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 74, Northern Colorado 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Air Force vs. Northern Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Air Force (-5.2)

Air Force (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Air Force has gone 2-7-0 against the spread, while Northern Colorado's ATS record this season is 2-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Falcons are 4-5-0 and the Bears are 5-3-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (scoring 68.3 points per game to rank 306th in college basketball while allowing 63.4 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball) and have a +54 scoring differential overall.

Air Force pulls down 32.6 rebounds per game (324th in college basketball) compared to the 33.6 of its opponents.

Air Force hits 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 8 (137th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7.

The Falcons rank 221st in college basketball with 93.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 99th in college basketball defensively with 86.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Air Force has committed two fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.7 (174th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.7 (79th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.