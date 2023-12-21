Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Adams County, Colorado. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jefferson High School at Belleview Christian School

Game Time: 10:30 AM MT on December 21

10:30 AM MT on December 21 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Flatirons Academy at Fowler High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 21

5:30 PM MT on December 21 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Ascent Classical Academy at STEM School Highlands Ranch

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 21

6:00 PM MT on December 21 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northglenn High School at Brighton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21

7:00 PM MT on December 21 Location: Brighton, CO

Brighton, CO Conference: East Metro

East Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Regis Jesuit High School at Cherokee Trail High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21

7:00 PM MT on December 21 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

The Academy at Colorado Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21

7:00 PM MT on December 21 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rangeview High School at Rock Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21

7:00 PM MT on December 21 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Overland High School at Junipero Serra High School