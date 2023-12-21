Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Adams County, Colorado. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson High School at Belleview Christian School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM MT on December 21
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flatirons Academy at Fowler High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ascent Classical Academy at STEM School Highlands Ranch
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northglenn High School at Brighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Brighton, CO
- Conference: East Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis Jesuit High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Academy at Colorado Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rangeview High School at Rock Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overland High School at Junipero Serra High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Gardena, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.