Nikola Jokic is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Toronto Raptors (11-15) square off against the Denver Nuggets (18-10) at Scotiabank Arena.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: TSN, ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets were victorious in their most recent game against the Mavericks, 130-104, on Monday. Jamal Murray was their top scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 22 4 2 1 1 4 Aaron Gordon 21 5 5 1 0 2 Reggie Jackson 20 1 4 0 0 1

Nuggets vs Raptors Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic gives the Nuggets 26.3 points, 12.3 boards and 9.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. gives 16.5 points, 7.9 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, making 51% of his shots from the field.

The Nuggets receive 13.6 points per game from Reggie Jackson, plus 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives the Nuggets 10.5 points, 2 boards and 2.5 assists per game, plus 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 22.1 10.5 10.4 1.3 0.7 0.7 Michael Porter Jr. 15.7 8 1.6 0.5 0.6 2.4 Reggie Jackson 15 1.6 4.6 0.4 0.1 2 Jamal Murray 14.2 2.7 2.8 0.6 0.5 1.9 Aaron Gordon 11 5.5 2.7 0.6 0.2 0.4

