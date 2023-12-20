The Denver Nuggets (18-10) take on the Toronto Raptors (11-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and ALT. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 229.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 229.5 combined points in 11 of 28 games this season.

The average total in Denver's matchups this year is 225.8, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 12-16-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 15 of its 21 games, or 71.4%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Raptors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 11 39.3% 115.3 227.8 110.5 224.7 225.3 Raptors 10 38.5% 112.5 227.8 114.2 224.7 223.4

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

Denver sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-6-0) than it does in road games (5-10-0).

The 115.3 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 1.1 more points than the Raptors allow (114.2).

When Denver puts up more than 114.2 points, it is 10-4 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 12-16 10-13 12-16 Raptors 13-13 5-4 13-13

Nuggets vs. Raptors Point Insights

Nuggets Raptors 115.3 Points Scored (PG) 112.5 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 10-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-4 11-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 8-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-6 13-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-8

