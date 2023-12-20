Nuggets vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (18-10) take on the Toronto Raptors (11-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and ALT. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.
Nuggets vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|229.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have gone over 229.5 combined points in 11 of 28 games this season.
- The average total in Denver's matchups this year is 225.8, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 12-16-0 against the spread this season.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 15 of its 21 games, or 71.4%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs Raptors Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|11
|39.3%
|115.3
|227.8
|110.5
|224.7
|225.3
|Raptors
|10
|38.5%
|112.5
|227.8
|114.2
|224.7
|223.4
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
- Denver sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-6-0) than it does in road games (5-10-0).
- The 115.3 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 1.1 more points than the Raptors allow (114.2).
- When Denver puts up more than 114.2 points, it is 10-4 against the spread and 11-3 overall.
Nuggets vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|12-16
|10-13
|12-16
|Raptors
|13-13
|5-4
|13-13
Nuggets vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Raptors
|115.3
|112.5
|14
|21
|10-4
|9-4
|11-3
|10-3
|110.5
|114.2
|5
|17
|8-9
|9-6
|13-4
|7-8
