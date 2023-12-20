The Denver Nuggets (18-10) take on the Toronto Raptors (11-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and ALT. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: TSN and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -3.5 229.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over 229.5 combined points in 11 of 28 games this season.
  • The average total in Denver's matchups this year is 225.8, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 12-16-0 against the spread this season.
  • Denver has entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.
  • This season, Denver has won 15 of its 21 games, or 71.4%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Raptors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 11 39.3% 115.3 227.8 110.5 224.7 225.3
Raptors 10 38.5% 112.5 227.8 114.2 224.7 223.4

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
  • Denver sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-6-0) than it does in road games (5-10-0).
  • The 115.3 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 1.1 more points than the Raptors allow (114.2).
  • When Denver puts up more than 114.2 points, it is 10-4 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Raptors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 12-16 10-13 12-16
Raptors 13-13 5-4 13-13

Nuggets vs. Raptors Point Insights

Nuggets Raptors
115.3
Points Scored (PG)
 112.5
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
10-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-4
11-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-3
110.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.2
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
8-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-6
13-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-8

