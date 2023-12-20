The Denver Nuggets (16-9), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, play the Toronto Raptors (10-14). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TSN, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is putting up 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. He's also draining 53.8% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

The Nuggets are receiving 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this year.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is draining 49.4% of his shots from the floor.

Reggie Jackson is putting up 13.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He is sinking 50.0% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

Christian Braun gives the Nuggets 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while delivering 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes posts 20.1 points, 5.6 assists and 9.1 rebounds per contest.

Pascal Siakam averages 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the field and 25.3% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Dennis Schroder averages 15.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Jakob Poeltl averages 11.0 points, 2.3 assists and 8.5 rebounds.

OG Anunoby averages 15.9 points, 2.4 assists and 4.4 boards.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Nuggets 112.8 Points Avg. 114.2 114.4 Points Allowed Avg. 110.9 46.8% Field Goal % 48.9% 34.2% Three Point % 37.0%

