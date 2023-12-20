Nuggets vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (18-10) take the court against the Toronto Raptors (11-15) at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and ALT.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Raptors matchup.
Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TSN and ALT
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Nuggets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Raptors Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|228.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-4)
|228.5
|-180
|+152
Nuggets vs Raptors Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +132 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.3 points per game (14th in the NBA) while allowing 110.5 per outing (fifth in the league).
- The Raptors put up 112.5 points per game (21st in league) while giving up 114.2 per outing (17th in NBA). They have a -43 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.
- These two teams average 227.8 points per game combined, 0.7 less than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 224.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has put together a 12-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Toronto has compiled a 13-13-0 record against the spread this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Nikola Jokic
|25.5
|-120
|26.3
|Jamal Murray
|19.5
|-118
|18.3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-105
|16.5
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|-115
|13.3
|Reggie Jackson
|9.5
|-105
|13.6
Nuggets and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+400
|+200
|-
|Raptors
|+25000
|+10000
|-
