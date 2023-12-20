The Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will try to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Oklahoma matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Oklahoma Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-3.5) 155.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-2.5) 155.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

North Carolina has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Tar Heels games have hit the over six out of nine times this season.

Oklahoma has covered seven times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Sooners and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), North Carolina is 13th-best in the country. It is way below that, 26th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Tar Heels currently have the same odds, going from +3000 at the start of the season to +3000.

North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Oklahoma Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 The Sooners' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +6000, the -biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +6000, Oklahoma has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

