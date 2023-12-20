Nikola Jokic vs. Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:45 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's NBA schedule features Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets (18-10) taking the road to match up with the Toronto Raptors (11-15) at Scotiabank Arena. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TSN and ALT
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nikola Jokic vs. Scottie Barnes Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Nikola Jokic
|Scottie Barnes
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1525.9
|1122.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|56.5
|43.2
|Fantasy Rank
|2
|15
Buy Jokic and Barnes gear on Fanatics!
Nikola Jokic vs. Scottie Barnes Insights
Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets
- Jokic puts up 26.3 points, 12.3 boards and 9.4 assists per contest, making 53.8% of shots from the floor and 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.3 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 110.5 per contest (fifth in the league).
- Denver ranks 10th in the NBA at 44.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 42.9 its opponents average.
- The Nuggets hit 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) at a 37.4% rate (11th in the NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.
- Denver forces 12 turnovers per game (26th in the league) while committing 11.5 (second in NBA action).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Scottie Barnes & the Raptors
- Scottie Barnes' averages for the season are 20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists, making 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.
- The Raptors have been outscored by 1.7 points per game (posting 112.5 points per game, 21st in league, while conceding 114.2 per contest, 17th in NBA) and have a -43 scoring differential.
- The 45.3 rebounds per game Toronto accumulates rank ninth in the NBA, 1.8 more than the 43.5 its opponents grab.
- The Raptors make 11.3 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 1.5 fewer than their opponents.
- Toronto forces 13.1 turnovers per game (19th in league) while committing 13.6 (18th in NBA).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nikola Jokic vs. Scottie Barnes Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Nikola Jokic
|Scottie Barnes
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|7.5
|-2.1
|Usage Percentage
|31.6%
|24.2%
|True Shooting Pct
|60.9%
|58.4%
|Total Rebound Pct
|20.3%
|14.3%
|Assist Pct
|46.1%
|24.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.