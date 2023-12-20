The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Jokic tallied eight points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 130-104 win versus the Mavericks.

In this article, we dig into Jokic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.3 22.1 Rebounds 12.5 12.3 10.5 Assists 9.5 9.4 10.4 PRA -- 48 43 PR -- 38.6 32.6



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Jokic has made 10.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 22.2% of his team's total makes.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.1. His opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Raptors are the 17th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 114.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Raptors have given up 43.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

Allowing 26.8 assists per contest, the Raptors are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 35 28 8 7 0 0 1 3/6/2023 36 17 13 9 1 1 0

