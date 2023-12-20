Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates will take the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 130-104 win over the Mavericks, Porter totaled eight points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.5 15.7 Rebounds 6.5 7.9 8.0 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 25.9 25.3 PR -- 24.4 23.7 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.4



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Raptors

Porter is responsible for attempting 14.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 23.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

Porter's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.1.

The Raptors concede 114.2 points per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Raptors give up 26.8 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.8 makes per contest, 15th in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 33 23 6 2 5 0 2 3/6/2023 32 20 5 0 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.