Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elbert County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you live in Elbert County, Colorado and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Elbert County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elizabeth High School at Holy Family High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 20
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
