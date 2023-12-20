The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Colorado State Rams (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Moby Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado State vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 77.9 points per game are 20.8 more points than the 57.1 the Rams give up.

Mississippi State is 11-1 when it scores more than 57.1 points.

Colorado State is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 77.9 points.

The Rams average 18.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs give up (57.2).

Colorado State is 9-1 when scoring more than 57.2 points.

Mississippi State is 10-2 when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.

The Rams shoot 46.4% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs' 46.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.9 higher than the Rams have conceded.

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 21.5 PTS, 8.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)

21.5 PTS, 8.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41) Hannah Ronsiek: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Kendyll Kinzer: 7.5 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

7.5 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Sydney Mech: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

5.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Cailyn Crocker: 6.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State Schedule