Colorado State vs. Mississippi State December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (8-0) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Colorado State vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Colorado State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- McKenna Hofschild: 22.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 8.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hannah Ronsiek: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kendyll Kinzer: 6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Sydney Mech: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jessika Carter: 14.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Debreasha Powe: 11 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
- Erynn Barnum: 8.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.