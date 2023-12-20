Wednesday's contest at Moby Arena has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2) matching up with the Colorado State Rams (9-1) at 7:30 PM ET (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-66 win for Mississippi State, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Rams took care of business in their last game 69-63 against UC Irvine on Saturday.

Colorado State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Colorado State vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 67, Colorado State 66

Other MWC Predictions

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

The Rams registered their best win of the season on December 9, when they secured a 78-69 victory over the Montana Grizzlies, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 91) in our computer rankings.

Colorado State has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Rams are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most wins.

Colorado State has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (five).

Colorado State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 on the road over Montana (No. 91) on December 9

69-63 over UC Irvine (No. 125) on December 16

62-53 over San Francisco (No. 205) on November 26

66-59 on the road over UTEP (No. 214) on November 30

83-39 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 216) on November 9

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 21.5 PTS, 8.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)

21.5 PTS, 8.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41) Hannah Ronsiek: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Kendyll Kinzer: 7.5 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

7.5 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Sydney Mech: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

5.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Cailyn Crocker: 6.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams have a +184 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.4 points per game. They're putting up 75.5 points per game to rank 69th in college basketball and are giving up 57.1 per contest to rank 63rd in college basketball.

