Christian Braun and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Braun posted six points in a 130-104 win versus the Mavericks.

Below, we dig into Braun's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.8 8.9 Rebounds 2.5 3.9 3.0 Assists -- 1.8 1.5 PRA -- 14.5 13.4 PR -- 12.7 11.9



Christian Braun Insights vs. the Raptors

Braun has taken 7.0 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 7.8% and 7.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Braun's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100.1 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 114.2 points per contest, the Raptors are the 17th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Raptors allow 43.5 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Raptors are ranked 20th in the NBA, allowing 26.8 per game.

Christian Braun vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 17 4 3 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.