Aaron Gordon plus his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last action, a 130-104 win over the Mavericks, Gordon had 21 points and five assists.

Below, we break down Gordon's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.3 12.7 Rebounds 5.5 7.1 7.2 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.0 PRA -- 24.1 22.9 PR -- 20.4 19.9



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Raptors

Gordon has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 10.3% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gordon's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100.1 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Raptors are 17th in the league, allowing 114.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Raptors have allowed 43.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the league.

Giving up 26.8 assists per game, the Raptors are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 34 18 1 3 0 1 2 3/6/2023 30 19 6 5 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.