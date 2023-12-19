The UTSA Roadrunners are double-digit favorites (-13) in this year's Frisco Bowl, where they will face the Marshall Thundering Herd. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on December 19, 2023, airing on ESPN from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Marshall matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Marshall Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Frisco, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Stadium

UTSA vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Marshall Moneyline
BetMGM UTSA (-13) 52.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UTSA (-12.5) 52.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UTSA vs. Marshall Betting Trends

  • UTSA has compiled a 5-6-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Roadrunners have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point favorites.
  • Marshall has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

