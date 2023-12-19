UTSA vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Frisco Bowl
The UTSA Roadrunners are double-digit favorites (-13) in this year's Frisco Bowl, where they will face the Marshall Thundering Herd. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on December 19, 2023, airing on ESPN from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Marshall matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UTSA vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Frisco, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Stadium
UTSA vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-13)
|52.5
|-500
|+360
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-12.5)
|52.5
|-500
|+375
FanDuel
UTSA vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- UTSA has compiled a 5-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point favorites.
- Marshall has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
