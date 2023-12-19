The UTSA Roadrunners are double-digit favorites (-13) in this year's Frisco Bowl, where they will face the Marshall Thundering Herd. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on December 19, 2023, airing on ESPN from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.

UTSA vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

UTSA vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

UTSA vs. Marshall Betting Trends

UTSA has compiled a 5-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

Marshall has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.