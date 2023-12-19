Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Pueblo County, Colorado today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canon City High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pueblo County High School at La Junta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: La Junta, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
