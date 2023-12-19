Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otero County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Otero County, Colorado today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otero County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pueblo County High School at La Junta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: La Junta, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.