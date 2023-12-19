Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garfield County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Garfield County, Colorado, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palisade High School at Coal Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: New Castle, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.