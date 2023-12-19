The G League slate today, which includes the taking on the , should provide some fireworks.

Watch your favorite G League team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

G League Basketball Streaming Live Today

Watch Teams TBA

Watch vs

Watch vs

Watch Teams TBA

Make sure you're following along with G League action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.