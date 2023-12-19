Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in El Paso County, Colorado, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peyton High School at Simla High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Simla, CO
- Conference: Black Forest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Air Academy High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellicott High School at James Irwin Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Conference: Tri-Peaks
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pikes Peak Christian High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
