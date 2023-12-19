Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Douglas County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Thunder Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 18
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas County High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Centennial, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arvada High School at STEM School Highlands Ranch
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheat Ridge High School at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Air Academy High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Canyon High School at Valor Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Vista High School at Westminster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
