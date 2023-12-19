Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Douglas County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Thunder Ridge High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 18

12:00 AM MT on December 18 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas County High School at Eaglecrest High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 19

6:00 PM MT on December 19 Location: Centennial, CO

Centennial, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Arvada High School at STEM School Highlands Ranch

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 19

6:30 PM MT on December 19 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheat Ridge High School at Ponderosa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19

7:00 PM MT on December 19 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Air Academy High School at Castle View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19

7:00 PM MT on December 19 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Canyon High School at Valor Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19

7:00 PM MT on December 19 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Vista High School at Westminster High School