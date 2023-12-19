Tuesday's contest that pits the Butler Bulldogs (9-2, 0-0 Big East) against the Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-70 in favor of Butler, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 81, Georgetown 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-11.5)

Butler (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Butler has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgetown is 4-6-0. The Bulldogs have hit the over in five games, while Hoyas games have gone over six times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +161 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. They're putting up 84.7 points per game to rank 26th in college basketball and are allowing 70.1 per outing to rank 162nd in college basketball.

Butler ranks 101st in the nation at 38.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 35.6 its opponents average.

Butler makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (84th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (92nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 30.5% from deep.

The Bulldogs rank 43rd in college basketball with 102.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 67th in college basketball defensively with 84.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Butler wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 10.9 (99th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas put up 76.6 points per game (140th in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per outing (194th in college basketball). They have a +58 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Georgetown records 38.1 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball) while allowing 34.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

Georgetown knocks down 2.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9 (67th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

Georgetown has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (289th in college basketball), 1.7 more than the 11.5 it forces (236th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.