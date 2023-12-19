The Air Force Falcons (7-4) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Clemson Tigers (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Air Force vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Falcons score an average of 63.9 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 70.9 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.9 points, Air Force is 2-0.

Clemson's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.

The Tigers put up 9.9 more points per game (75.2) than the Falcons allow (65.3).

Clemson has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 65.3 points.

Air Force has a 7-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.

This season the Tigers are shooting 45.2% from the field, 3% higher than the Falcons give up.

The Falcons make 37.3% of their shots from the field, 5.9% lower than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 14.2 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

14.2 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Milahnie Perry: 15.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

15.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Jayda McNabb: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

6.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Taylor Britt: 4.4 PTS, 2.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)

4.4 PTS, 2.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25) Keelie O'Hollaren: 10.1 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Schedule