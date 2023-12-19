Tuesday's game that pits the Clemson Tigers (6-5) against the Air Force Falcons (7-4) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-64 in favor of Clemson, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Falcons' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 70-58 win against Weber State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Air Force vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Air Force vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 74, Air Force 64

Air Force Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Falcons beat the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine 54-51 on November 24.

The Falcons have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Air Force 2023-24 Best Wins

54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 149) on November 24

68-60 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 224) on December 9

65-63 at home over Denver (No. 259) on November 6

70-58 at home over Weber State (No. 266) on December 16

83-61 at home over Army (No. 349) on November 17

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 14.2 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

14.2 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Milahnie Perry: 15.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

15.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Jayda McNabb: 6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Taylor Britt: 4.4 PTS, 2.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25)

4.4 PTS, 2.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25) Keelie O'Hollaren: 10.1 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons have been outscored by 1.4 points per game (posting 63.9 points per game, 222nd in college basketball, while allowing 65.3 per outing, 209th in college basketball) and have a -15 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.