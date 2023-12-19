Tuesday's game that pits the Clemson Tigers (6-5) against the Air Force Falcons (7-4) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-64 in favor of Clemson, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Falcons' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 70-58 win against Weber State.

Air Force vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Air Force vs. Clemson Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Clemson 74, Air Force 64

Air Force Schedule Analysis

  • In their best win of the season, the Falcons beat the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine 54-51 on November 24.
  • The Falcons have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

Air Force 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 149) on November 24
  • 68-60 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 224) on December 9
  • 65-63 at home over Denver (No. 259) on November 6
  • 70-58 at home over Weber State (No. 266) on December 16
  • 83-61 at home over Army (No. 349) on November 17

Air Force Leaders

  • Madison Smith: 14.2 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
  • Milahnie Perry: 15.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
  • Jayda McNabb: 6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Taylor Britt: 4.4 PTS, 2.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25)
  • Keelie O'Hollaren: 10.1 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

Air Force Performance Insights

  • The Falcons have been outscored by 1.4 points per game (posting 63.9 points per game, 222nd in college basketball, while allowing 65.3 per outing, 209th in college basketball) and have a -15 scoring differential.

