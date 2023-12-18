The oddsmakers think the Famous Toastery Bowl between the Old Dominion Monarchs and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will be a tight one, with the Monarchs favored by 2.5 points. The action kicks off at 2:30 PM ET on December 18, 2023, airing on ESPN from Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-2.5) 55.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-2.5) 54.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Old Dominion has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Monarchs have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Western Kentucky has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

