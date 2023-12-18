Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Famous Toastery Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Famous Toastery Bowl between the Old Dominion Monarchs and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will be a tight one, with the Monarchs favored by 2.5 points. The action kicks off at 2:30 PM ET on December 18, 2023, airing on ESPN from Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|55.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|54.5
|-137
|+114
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Old Dominion has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- The Monarchs have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Western Kentucky has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
