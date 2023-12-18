Nikola Jokic, Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - December 18
When the Denver Nuggets (17-10) and Dallas Mavericks (16-9) play at Ball Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, Michael Porter Jr. will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets lost their most recent game to the Thunder, 118-117, on Saturday. Nikola Jokic starred with 24 points, plus six rebounds and 12 assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|24
|6
|12
|2
|0
|1
|Michael Porter Jr.
|20
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Aaron Gordon
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|0
Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic posts 27.0 points, 12.4 boards and 9.5 assists per game, making 54.1% of shots from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Porter posts 16.8 points, 8.0 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon puts up 13.0 points, 7.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the field.
- Reggie Jackson puts up 13.4 points, 2.3 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Christian Braun's numbers for the season are 8.9 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|21.3
|9.6
|9.7
|1.1
|0.7
|0.7
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.7
|8.6
|1.8
|0.5
|0.6
|2.4
|Reggie Jackson
|16.5
|2.0
|5.5
|0.6
|0.1
|2.2
|Jamal Murray
|12.0
|2.3
|2.6
|0.5
|0.4
|1.5
|Aaron Gordon
|8.9
|5.0
|2.2
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
