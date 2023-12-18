Player prop bet options for Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -130) 10.5 (Over: +110) 0.5 (Over: -192)
  • Monday's over/under for Jokic is 28.5 points. That is 1.5 more than his season average of 27.
  • He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (12.4) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (12.5).
  • Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Monday's assist over/under (10.5).
  • Jokic's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
16.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -122)
  • Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.8 points per game are 0.3 higher than Monday's prop total.
  • He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 7.5.
  • He has hit 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -172) 0.5 (Over: +110)
  • The 14.5-point prop total for Aaron Gordon on Monday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average, which is 13.
  • His rebounding average of 7.2 is lower than his over/under on Monday (6.5).
  • Gordon averages 3.6 assists, 1.1 more than Monday's over/under.
  • Gordon averages 0.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
34.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -161) 3.5 (Over: -115)
  • The 32.7 points Doncic scores per game are 1.8 less than his over/under on Monday.
  • He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 9.5).
  • Doncic averages 9.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.
  • Doncic's 3.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM
18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -106)
  • The 17.7 points Tim Hardaway Jr. has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (18.5).
  • Hardaway's 3.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Monday.

