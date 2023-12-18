Player prop bet options for Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -130) 10.5 (Over: +110) 0.5 (Over: -192)

Monday's over/under for Jokic is 28.5 points. That is 1.5 more than his season average of 27.

He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (12.4) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (12.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Monday's assist over/under (10.5).

Jokic's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -122)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.8 points per game are 0.3 higher than Monday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 7.5.

He has hit 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -172) 0.5 (Over: +110)

The 14.5-point prop total for Aaron Gordon on Monday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average, which is 13.

His rebounding average of 7.2 is lower than his over/under on Monday (6.5).

Gordon averages 3.6 assists, 1.1 more than Monday's over/under.

Gordon averages 0.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (0.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -161) 3.5 (Over: -115)

The 32.7 points Doncic scores per game are 1.8 less than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 9.5).

Doncic averages 9.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

Doncic's 3.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -106)

The 17.7 points Tim Hardaway Jr. has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (18.5).

Hardaway's 3.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Monday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.