How to Watch Nikola Jokic, Nuggets vs. the Mavericks: Streaming & TV Channel for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) hope to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (17-10) on December 18, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Denver is 11-2 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 11th.
- The Nuggets score only 2.4 fewer points per game (114.7) than the Mavericks allow (117.1).
- Denver is 10-1 when scoring more than 117.1 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are posting 120.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 110.3 points per contest.
- Denver allows 110.8 points per game at home, compared to 110.7 in away games.
- The Nuggets are averaging 12.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.7 more threes and 3.1% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.9 threes per game, 35.4% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Questionable
|Concussion
