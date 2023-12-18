The Denver Nuggets (17-10) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (16-9) at Ball Arena on Monday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets enter this game after a 118-117 loss to the Thunder on Saturday. Nikola Jokic's team-leading 24 points paced the Nuggets in the loss.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Out Concussion 10.6 1.9 2.5

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving: Out (Heel), Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Josh Green: Out (Elbow), Richaun Holmes: Out (Illness)

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

