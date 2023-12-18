The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) will lean on Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 32 points per game) to help them beat Nikola Jokic (10th in league, 27.2) and the Denver Nuggets (16-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ball Arena, at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic averages 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17 points, 1.6 assists and 8 rebounds per game.

Aaron Gordon puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Reggie Jackson posts 13.7 points, 2.3 boards and 4.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Christian Braun averages 8.6 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Mavericks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Doncic gets the Mavericks 32 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are receiving 9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Dereck Lively this season.

The Mavericks are receiving 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Tim Hardaway Jr. this year.

The Mavericks are getting 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr. this year.

Grant Williams is putting up 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Nuggets Mavericks 114.2 Points Avg. 120.2 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 116.9 48.9% Field Goal % 47.3% 37% Three Point % 37.9%

