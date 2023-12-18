Nuggets vs. Mavericks December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:17 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) will lean on Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 32 points per game) to help them beat Nikola Jokic (10th in league, 27.2) and the Denver Nuggets (16-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ball Arena, at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic averages 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17 points, 1.6 assists and 8 rebounds per game.
- Aaron Gordon puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.
- Reggie Jackson posts 13.7 points, 2.3 boards and 4.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Christian Braun averages 8.6 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Doncic gets the Mavericks 32 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Mavericks are receiving 9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Dereck Lively this season.
- The Mavericks are receiving 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Tim Hardaway Jr. this year.
- The Mavericks are getting 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr. this year.
- Grant Williams is putting up 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Mavericks
|114.2
|Points Avg.
|120.2
|110.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.9
|48.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|37%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
