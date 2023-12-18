The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (17-10) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Mavericks 113

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 7.5)

Mavericks (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-5.7)

Nuggets (-5.7) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.2

The Mavericks (14-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40.7% of the time, 15.3% more often than the Nuggets (11-16-0) this year.

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 44.4% of the time this season (12 out of 27). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (18 out of 25).

The Nuggets have a .652 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-8) this season while the Mavericks have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-5).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are 15th in the NBA with 114.7 points per game this season. At the other end, they rank sixth with 110.8 points allowed per game.

With 44.6 boards per game, Denver is 11th in the NBA. It surrenders 42.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.7 assists per contest.

Denver is forcing 12.0 turnovers per game this season (24th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged only 11.7 turnovers per game (third-best).

With 11.6 threes per game, the Nuggets are 23rd in the NBA. They own a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 15th in the league.

