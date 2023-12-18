On Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Dallas Mavericks (16-9) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Denver Nuggets (17-10), airing at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Mavericks matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 114.7 points per game (15th in the league) while allowing 110.8 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +106 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Mavericks' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 119.9 points per game (sixth in NBA) while giving up 117.1 per outing (22nd in league).

The teams combine to score 234.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 227.9 points per game combined, 10.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Denver has put together an 11-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Dallas is 14-11-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Nikola Jokic 27.5 -110 27.0 Jamal Murray 19.5 -120 18.0 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 -105 16.8 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -128 13.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Nikola Jokic or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Nuggets and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +400 +225 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.