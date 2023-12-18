Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks (16-9) and Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets (17-10) meet at Ball Arena on Monday, December 18, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic vs. Luka Doncic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Luka Doncic Total Fantasy Pts 1494.6 1342.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 57.5 55.9 Fantasy Rank 2 3

Nikola Jokic vs. Luka Doncic Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic's numbers for the season are 27.0 points, 9.5 assists and 12.4 boards per contest.

The Nuggets have a +106 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 114.7 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are giving up 110.8 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

Denver pulls down 44.6 rebounds per game (11th in the league) while conceding 42.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

The Nuggets connect on 11.6 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 36.9% from deep while their opponents hit 35.8% from long range.

Denver has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (third in NBA play) while forcing 12.0 (24th in the league).

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic averages 32.7 points, 8.3 boards and 9.1 assists, making 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 3.8 triples per contest (second in NBA).

The Mavericks have a +69 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 119.9 points per game, sixth in the league, and are allowing 117.1 per contest to rank 22nd in the NBA.

The 42.2 rebounds per game Dallas accumulates rank 23rd in the league, 3.7 fewer than the 45.9 its opponents record.

The Mavericks hit 15.9 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 37.2% rate (12th in NBA), compared to the 13.0 per game their opponents make, at a 36.8% rate.

Dallas wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 11.6 (second in league) while its opponents average 13.7.

Nikola Jokic vs. Luka Doncic Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Luka Doncic Plus/Minus Per Game 7.2 2.3 Usage Percentage 32.0% 35.4% True Shooting Pct 61.1% 61.6% Total Rebound Pct 20.4% 12.3% Assist Pct 47.0% 41.3%

