Michael Porter Jr. plus his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

Porter put up 20 points and 11 rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-117 loss against the Thunder.

Let's look at Porter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.8 15.7 Rebounds 7.5 8.0 8.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA -- 26.3 26.1 PR -- 24.8 24.3 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.4



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Mavericks

Porter is responsible for taking 15.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.7 per game.

He's knocked down 2.8 threes per game, or 23.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.2. His opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks give up 117.1 points per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Mavericks have conceded 45.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks have conceded 27 per contest, 20th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks have conceded 13 makes per game, 16th in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 34 24 9 1 4 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.