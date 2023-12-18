Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Jefferson County, Colorado today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fort Collins High School at Green Mountain High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 18

3:00 PM MT on December 18 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver Jewish Day School at Golden View Classical Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 18

5:30 PM MT on December 18 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Conifer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 18

7:00 PM MT on December 18 Location: Conifer, CO

Conifer, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyview High School at Conifer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 18

7:00 PM MT on December 18 Location: Conifer, CO

Conifer, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheyenne Mountain High School at Golden High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 18

7:30 PM MT on December 18 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Golden High School at Pueblo East High School