Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Jefferson County, Colorado today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Collins High School at Green Mountain High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver Jewish Day School at Golden View Classical Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Conifer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Conifer, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyview High School at Conifer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Conifer, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne Mountain High School at Golden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Golden High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
