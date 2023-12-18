Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:36 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Arapahoe County, Colorado is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Legend High School at Chatfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deer Trail High School at Flagler High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Flagler, CO
- Conference: Union Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.