Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Skyview High School at Conifer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 18

7:00 PM MT on December 18 Location: Conifer, CO

Conifer, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandview High School at Valor Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 18

7:00 PM MT on December 18 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

The Academy at Manual High School