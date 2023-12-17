Ravens vs. Jaguars Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) carry a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. Baltimore is a 3-point favorite in the contest. A point total of 42.5 has been set for this game.
The Ravens' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Jaguars. Before the Jaguars take on the Ravens, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Ravens vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baltimore Moneyline
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ravens (-3)
|42.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Ravens (-3.5)
|42.5
|-174
|+148
Baltimore vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: NBC
Ravens vs. Jaguars Betting Insights
- Baltimore has gone 8-5-0 ATS this season.
- As 3-point favorites or more, the Ravens are 6-5 against the spread.
- The teams have hit the over in six of Baltimore's 13 games with a set total.
- Jacksonville has eight wins in 13 contests against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have won once ATS (1-2) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.
- Jacksonville has seen seven of its 13 games go over the point total.
Ravens Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|37.5 (-111)
|-
|Gus Edwards
|-
|-
|31.5 (-111)
|-
|0.5 (-110)
|-
|Zay Flowers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|55.5 (-115)
|-
|Lamar Jackson
|214.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+135)
|50.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Isaiah Likely
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-115)
|-
|Zay Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|39.5 (-111)
|-
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-115)
|-
|Trevor Lawrence
|227.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+165)
|15.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Travis Etienne
|-
|-
|55.5 (-118)
|-
|21.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
